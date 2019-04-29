MIDDLESBORO - Jacob Perry "Pete" Cline III, beloved father, friend, and musician, passed away in his sleep on April 25, 2019 from natural causes. He was born on February 10, 1949, in Pikeville, KY. He was preceded in death by his father, Jacob Perry Cline II; his mother, Lora Jewell Cline; and his sister, Karen Cline. He is survived by his children Melissa Givens, Becky Ascione, Elizabeth Sweeney, Kelly Cline, Jacob Cline; his grandchildren Ryan, Jordan and Logan Givens; Rhiannon and Ryder Sweeney; and Dominic Ascione.

Pete, renowned for his work in civil rights law, graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 1971 and University of Kentucky College of Law in 1974. In addition to serving on the Board of Directors for First State Bank and Delta Gas, he was counsel to Harbert Corporation Coal Operations for 8 years before joining a private law practice in Pineville, KY for several years. In 1984, he opened his own practice, which became Cline & Edens Law in 1986 to 1992 with the addition of Attorney and lifelong friend Lloyd Edens, then became Cline Law Office for a total tenure of 35 years.

Pete's greatest legacy is his children and grandchildren; fatherhood being his life's ambition, his family was his greatest passion and accomplishment. He was eager to tell anyone about his "baby girls," his son, and grandkids; always with a smile on his face. A notorious prankster, he would do anything to embarrass his children and their friends. His children describe him as a strong yet fun-loving child at heart, who cherished his Appalachian heritage and instilled in them his love for the South, music, and art.

Pete worked tirelessly for his community. He believed in Middlesboro's potential, and contributed to its growth in any way he could. He enjoyed retirement by spending most of his time in nature, biking and hiking alongside his partner, Donna Kaye Smith. He excitedly embarked on a new career in music, reviving his local bluegrass band Back Porch Grass with weekly performances at the Pineapple Tea Room in Cumberland Gap, TN.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 12 noon until 2 p.m. with a memorial service following at 2 p.m., all at the Creech Funeral Home Chapel. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, to continue his vision for the community, and for donations to be sent to the Bell County Historical Society and the Cooperative Christian Ministry.

Guestbook and online condolences can be signed at www.creechfh.com

Creech Funeral Home entrusted with all arrangements.