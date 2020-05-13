James Collins 1927 - 2020 James Collins of Bledsoe, KY passed away peacefully at his home on the evening of May 8, 2020. Some 92 years ago on July 18, 1927 he was born in Beverly, KY as the oldest son of the late Curtis and Matilda Cooper Collins.



James retired from his job in the maintenance department of Harlan ARH in 1989 beginning his life of leisure. His days were spent catnapping and catching up on the word around town at the head of the creek. His nights, including he night of his honeymoon, were often spent coonhunting. He was outgoing by nature, frequently joking those he loved whenever he saw an opportunity.



He is preceded in death by his loving wife and constant companion of 31 years whom he has missed everyday, Catherine Hensley Collins ; Brothers Elvin and Jimmy Collins; Sisters Lucy Hardy, Ellen Wilson, and infant Ethel Collins; Son-in-law Wayne Hoskins and stepson John Belcher Jr.



Left behind to celebrate his life well lived is his two daughters Matilda Hoskins of Xenia, OH and April Collins of Bledsoe, KY whom he had a whopping 38 years apart; Stepchildren Jean Caldwell, Jeff Belcher (Becky), Liz Belcher (Lloyd) all of Bledsoe, KY and Talton Belcher (Joyce) of Helton, KY; Sisters Sudie Simpson of Rosspoint, KY and Rosie Whitehead of Bledsoe, KY; Grandchildren DeeDee Bambic and Jamie Hoskins both of Xenia, OH; 10 step grandchildren: Joseph, Jeannie, Ember, Tabitha, Jaida, Leslie, Devin, Austin, Casey and Logan; 24 great grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews also survive.



