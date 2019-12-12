HARROGATE - James Randall Lewis, age 71, of Harrogate, TN, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He was born on August 13, 1948, the son of the late George and Loma Gibson Lewis. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Lewis.

He is survived by his loving wife, Patti Lewis; children, Dean Lewis, Doug (Veronica) Lewis, Michael (Linda) Tindell, David Lewis, Jeff (Pam) Tindell and Christy (Jason) Smith; sisters, Lorene Buttree and Regina (Dan) McKinney; brother, Howard (Diane) Lewis; grandchildren, Doug, Hunter, Austin, Sydnie (Jacob), Courtney, Turner, Riley, Cooper, Carmen, Mikaela, Jeffery James, Isabella, Hendrix and Chevelle; great-grandchildren, Madison, Caroline, Maya and Little Kevin; his beloved yorkie, Sammie; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Creech Funeral Home Chapel in Middlesboro, KY. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Bishop Trey Smith presiding. Music will be provided by Nathan Hinckley.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro, KY.

Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.creechfh.com

Creech Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.