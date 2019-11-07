CHARLOTTE - Jane Mars (Mimi) Perkins, age 99, formerly of Asheville, passed away October 21, 2019.

Mimi was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky, on February 19, 1920. She was the daughter of the late Samuel A. Mars Sr. and Ethel Mars. She attended Middlesboro High School and went on to Stephens College and graduated with a degree in education from the University of Missouri, where she made life-long friends in her Pi Beta Phi sorority. Mimi was a first-grade schoolteacher in Middlesboro, Kentucky and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where she developed a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and later provided an opportunity for her daughters to have that same faith in Christ.

Mimi was a devoted, loving wife, beloved mother, and grandmother who was vivacious and lived life with boundless energy and a positive attitude. She had an extraordinary musical ability that she shared with many, whether accompanying the choir at church services, playing tenor sax in the all-female Stephens College orchestra, or simply taking up the piano at a party when "the band took a break." In her later years, she found a new joy and passion for ballroom dancing; she was a voracious reader and had many interests including golf, bridge, crosswords, needlepoint, and ornament-making. Mimi was beloved by everyone she met for her endearing spirit, infectious laugh, and funny jokes. She was the life of the party even at age 99.

Mimi was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, David Ancil Perkins; her sister, Mary Lee White and husband Olen White; her brother, Samuel A. Mars Jr.; her sons-in-law, Gene Phipps and Bill Watkins; and survived by her sister-in-law, Sue Mars. Mimi is remembered with love by her two daughters, Pamela Phipps and Patricia Watkins, both of Charlotte; two grandsons, David Phipps and his wife Katie of Greenville, SC; Michael Phipps and his wife Lauren of Charlotte; and four great-grandchildren, Wyatt, James, Ellis, and Claire.

After a private committal service at Sharon Memorial Park, a memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Carmel Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, NC with a reception to follow. The family extends its heartfelt appreciation to the doctors and nurses that cared for Mimi for many years in such a loving way. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Carolina Breast Friends and Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

