MIDDLESBORO - Jean Mayes Peace, age 77, of Middlesboro, KY, passed away at her home on Sunday, May 5, 2019. She was born on May 14, 1941, the daughter of the late Everett and Edith Millirons of Springfield, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her Husbands, Carles Mayes and Jack Peace; Grandson, J.C. Asher Mayes; Sisters, Dora Siebring, Irene Fitzgerald; and Brother, Robert Millirons.

She is survived by the following: Sister, June Bennett; Daughters, Margaret Earls, Sandy Mayes, Angela (Frankie) Gilbert and Carla Asher; all of Middlesboro, KY and Vicky (Tommy) Ellis of Knoxville, TN. Grandchildren, Erick Mayes, Candace Ralls, Freddie (Heather) Gilbert, Danielle (Jesse) Bledsoe, Devin Earls, J.T. Asher, all of Middlesboro, KY, Misty (Scott Davis) Mayes of Richmond, IN, and Ashley Poore of Knoxville, TN. Great-Grandchildren, Ty Martin, Jaxon Mayes, Sofia Gilbert, Titan Ralls, Tripp Ralls, all of Middlesboro, KY, Rendell Davis, Ryland Davis and Madison Davis of Richmond, IN; a very special friend, Martha Couarm; and her fur babies, Fluffy, Tiger, Gabe and Chester. Special Nieces and Nephews, Linda Rodrick of MI, Alma (Larry) Daniels of Cumberland Gap, TN, Ronald Keith (Sonna) Brockette of Ypsilanti, MI, Ray Brockette Jr, of Florida and a host of other special relatives and friends.

A special thank you to Dr. Morgan and his staff, the staff at the Southeastern Medical Center and her Bluegrass Hospice Team.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 7 p.m., at the Creech Funeral Home Chapel Pallbearers will be Frankie Gilbert, Freddie Gilbert, Jesse Bledsoe, Scott Davis, Tommy Ellis, Roy Poore, Erik Mayes and Paul Monroe. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ty Martin, Jaxon Mayes, Devin Earls, J.T. Asher, Ryland Davis, Rendall Davis and Jack Steel. Interment will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Sharp's Cemetery in Middlesboro, KY.

