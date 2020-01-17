SHARPS CHAPEL, Tenn. — Jeremiah Hilton Brooks, Jr. age 93, a resident of Sharps Chapel, Tennessee passed away January 14, 2020 at his home while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in 1926 to the late Jeremiah Hilton Brooks, Sr. and Estelle Mae Chrisman Brooks. At the age of 9 he began attending KMI, a military preparatory school in Lyndon, Kentucky and Venice, Florida. KMI was one of the oldest traditional military prep schools in the United States.

Upon graduation at KMI he joined the armed services and was stationed in Germany during World War II. After leaving the armed services he attended Georgetown College a private christian college in Georgetown, Kentucky. It is there that he met his beautiful wife Geraldine Carmical of 67 years.

After college he joined his father Dr. J.H. Brooks Sr. in their family business, Brooks Oil Company, where he

became the Chief Executive Officer. In 1963, he joined Brooks Furniture Mfg. where he eventually became the

company's CEO. Brooks Furniture is a Fourth generation family owned business.

He was a member of First Baptist Church, where he served on various committees. Jerry was a loving and devoted

husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. In addition to His Parents and Wife, he was preceded by his only sister Betty Page of Greenville, South Carolina.

He is survived by the following members of his family.

Daughter: Rebecca Nix (Tom) Nix of Roswell, GA

Sons: Michael (Ardella) Brooks of Sharps Chapel, TN and Dr. Hilton (Janet) Brooks of Middlesboro, KY

Brother In Law: Willard (Virginia) Carmical of Harlan, KY; James (Sharon) Carmical of Atlanta, GA and

Dr. Neville Carmical of New York, NY.

Nieces: Scottie (Duncan) Shirley Travelers Rest, South Carolina

Ellie (David) Luethy Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina

Grandchildren: Amy Brooks, Chris (Summer Jo) Brooks, Elizabeth Brooks, Stephanie Brooks, Jonathan Nix,

Jennifer Brooks, Elizabeth Nix, Paul (Katie) McCown and Allison (Billy) MacLeod.

Great Grandchildren: Bryson Osborne, Colton Brooks, Claire Brooks, Beckham Brooks, Keylee Coots, Landon Coots,

Paul Mitchell McCown, Evelyn McCown, Daniel McCown, Abigail Macleod and Andrew MacLeod.

Nurses and Caregivers: Michaela Edds, Elizabeth Brooks, Pam Dean, Jonathan Nix, Amy Brooks, Joseph Evans, Samantha Partin, Tina Cox, Alisha Wright, Leslie Hall ,Billie Southern, Ruth King, Connie Hatfield, Jackie Estep and Dellene Rogers.

Honorary Pallbearers: Chris Brooks, Jonathan Nix, Paul McCown, Casey Carmical, Clay Carmical and Billy MacLeod.

The Family of Jerry Brooks will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday January 17, 2020 at the Binghamtown Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday. January 17, 2020 at the Binghamtown Baptist Church with Dr. William Boyd Bingham III presiding. Music will be provided by Thomasa Risner and Seth Carmichael.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Full Military Honors.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Brooks family.

