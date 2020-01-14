INGRAM — Jerry L. Centers 76 of Ingram, KY succumbed to complications from a massive stroke, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, KY. He was born October 1, 1943 to the late Robert and Inez Strunk Centers. Jerry grew up with his nine siblings in Ingram, KY and attended Buckeye Elementary and Lone Jack High School. Jerry never met a stranger and was always laughing and joking.

Jerry was a veteran of the United States Army and served from 1967 until he was Honorably Discharged in 1969. While he was stationed at Fort Eustis, Virginia he became close friends with Chester Terry and his wife Patricia, who were and still are considered family.

A heavy equipment operator, he was employed by Taywood Mining, Billy Ray Carroll Construction and Jamison Construction. He drove the School Bus for Bell County Schools for several years.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Jr. Centers, Carl Centers and Ernest Wayne Centers.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years, Peggy Jackson Centers; beloved mother-in-law, Ivory Jackson; brothers, Harvey (Vernice) Centers, Darrell (Patricia) Centers, Charles Centers and James Centers; sister-in-law, Mamie Centers; sisters, Marlene Centers and Norma Jean Largusa along with a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. His beloved extended family Joe and Sandra Jones, Bobby Jackson, Lauren Jackson, Brandon (Jennifer) Jackson, Peyton Frost, Robert Flynn, Justin, Ashley and Cole Flynn, Cody and Starr Mills. The family wants to extend a special thank you to the Neuro-ICU team at the U.K. Medical Center for their excellent care and kindness.

Jerry's greatest passion was for his four "surrogate grandchildren", Lauren Jackson, Raylan Jackson, Channing Jackson and Zoey-Beth Bailey, who lovingly referred to him as Papaw Jerry. Jerry had many special friends and neighbors, Terry and Marian Bailey, Kaye, JoAnn and James Baker, Clifford Miracle, Clayton Howard, Donna Mills, Billy and Melissa Jackson, Terry Brock and Evylene Goodin.

Services will be Wednesday, January 15 at 7:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home. Brandon Jackson, nephew, will say the prayer, Joe Jones, brother-in-law, will give the Eulogy and Bruce Messer will provide special music. Burial will be Thursday, January 16 in the Begley Family Cemetery, Ingram, KY. Pallbearers will be Brandon Jackson, Cody Mills, Steven Centers, Mike Good, Justin Flynn and Robert Flynn. Honorary pallbearers, Jeff Brooks, Lance Brooks, Mike Carroll, Terry Carroll, Darrell Brooks, Freddie Mays, Clifford Miracle, George "Doe" Fuson, Oscoe Taylor, Chad, Jerry and Chester Terry.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 15 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center Pineville, which is honored to serve the Centers Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.