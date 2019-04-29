CALVIN - Jerry Wayne Oxendine, age 73, of Calvin, Kentucky, passed away April 28th, 2019 at his home. Born August 13th, 1945 to the late James Thomas Oxendine and Pauline Marie Cox Oxendine, he was raised in Miracle, Kentucky along with three sisters. He met and married Rebecca Ann Bingham Oxendine in February 1966. He and Becky settled in Calvin, Kentucky, where they had two sons – Timothy and Anthony.

Jerry was a member of Varilla Baptist Church for over 30 years. He served as a Deacon in the church since 2004. He was a loving and caring father, grandfather and great-grandfather- always with a stern hand, a warm heart, and a handsome smile. He took great pride in his family – always there to lend an ear and to shed light on any problem you may share with him. You might not always have agreed with what he said, but there was never any doubt how he believed. He helped many neighbors and friends along his life's journey, never asking for recognition for himself, but always looking for the best in others and focusing on the blessings God had given him and his family. In his spare time Jerry enjoyed camping, fishing and working on automobiles. He loved University of Kentucky sports and would make time to watch whenever he could. Along with his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by brother, Bobby Oxendine; one sister Pauletta Garland ; brothers in law Creed Pursifull and Shelby Garland. Jerry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rebecca; two sons, Timothy of Calvin, Kentucky and Anthony (Darlene) of New Albany, Indiana. Sisters, Sue Pursifull of Abingdon, Virginia and Judy (Roger) Miracle of Shepherdsville, Kentucky. He also is survived by grandchildren Tyler, Jacob, Monica and Mason Oxendine as well as great granddaughter, Kamdyn Cupp. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 1st, 2019 from 4:00PM-8:00PM at Varilla Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted by Reverend Bob White, Ben Baker and John Ledger on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019 at 12:00PM also at the church. Burial will follow in the Cox Family Cemetery at Gray, Kentucky.

