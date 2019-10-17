MIDDLESBORO - Jesse B. Taylor passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 unexpectedly at his home. He was born on December 23, 1942 at Calloway, Ky, to the late Floyd Taylor and Ada Duncan Taylor. He attended Bell County Schools and graduated from Bell County High School. He also attended Cumberland College where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in education. He attended Union College where he received his Rank One.

He served as a dedicated teacher, coach and principal of administrations for 30 years in the Middlesboro School System. He was a member of the Hensley Chapel Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Pansy Taylor Collins; three brothers, Floyd Herald Taylor, James Taylor and Charles Taylor; brother-in-law, Walt Green and sister-in-law, Cleta Taylor.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma Taylor; daughter, Jessica Mills and son-in-law, Jamie Mills; son, Todd Taylor and daughter-in-law, Heidi Taylor; sisters, Betty Jean Taylor Grant and Sylvia Taylor Green; grandkids, Matthew (Eve) Mills, Taylor (Scarlett) Mills, Ashley Taylor and Cole Taylor; great-grandkids, James Mills, Emilee Mills and Emersyn Mills; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the Creech Funeral Home Chapel in Middlesboro, Kentucky. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Creech Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. William Boyd Bingham and Mr. Tom "Chalk" Stapleton officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Chalk Stapleton, Jess Taylor, Wayne Wilson, Larry Tom Davis, Glenn Peace, Greg Dean, Taylor Mills, Matthew Mills, Cole Taylor and Steve Green.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations be sent to RoHo, 103 Kim Lane, Middlesboro, KY 40965.

Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.creechfh.com

Creech Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.