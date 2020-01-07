FARRAGUT, Tenn. — Jewell M. Lewis Ross, 97, of Farragut, TN passed away quietly Tuesday morning at Magnolia Springs, Loveland, OH. Jewell was born on October 6, 1922 to W. E. and Eva Lewis in Four Mile, KY. On April 22, 1943, she married her high school sweetheart, Paul Ross, who had joined the Air Force.

During his career, they resided in Texas and Georgia, but missed living near mountains, water, and family. So they decided to retire in Farragut, TN. Jewell loved living in Farragut with her husband, Lt. Col. Paul E. Ross. She enjoyed spending time there with friends & neighbors. She dearly loved her family and served as surrogate mother to many of her nieces & nephews.

During her life, she graduated valedictorian, 1940 from Lone Jack High School in Four Mile, KY; attended Union College in Barbourville, KY; worked with her father, W.E. Lewis at Kentucky Straight Creek Coal Company; was a champion bowler; an avid gardener; an Elvis Presley fan; a news junkie; and loved to discuss and debate politics.

Jewell was predeceased by her father, W.E. Lewis; mother, Eva Lewis; sisters, Geneva Lewis and Idella Jones; brothers, Earl, Joe, and Fred; husband, Lt. Col. Paul E. Ross.

Left to mourn her loss are nieces, Lana Santavicca, Eva Taylor (Jack), Sheila Foltz, and Janice Patton; nephews, Larry P. Lewis, Robert L. Lewis (Kim), George Lewis (Donna) and Anthony Lewis (Kathleen) along with sisters-in-law, Maxine Lewis, JoAnn Horch, and Juanita Stapelton, and many other great nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at NHC Farragut, TN, especially Patsy Lennon, with whom she had a special bond. Also, a message of gratitude and thanks for the wonderful care given to her at Magnolia Springs, Loveland, OH where she spend the last four months of her life and to Queen City Hospice who were always available when needed.

A reception to celebrate Jewell's life will be held at Green Hills Funeral Home in Middlesboro, KY on Saturday, January 11 at 11 AM with services to follow at noon. Plans for a celebration lunch will be announced. Condolences can be left online at www.tuftsschildmeyer.com or www.greenhills-funeralhome.com.