MIDDLESBORO - Jimmy Ray Carmack, age 66, Middlesboro, KY passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 in Portland, TN. He was born on March 3, 1953 in Middlesboro, KY, the son of the late George Carmack and Luvina Brimm. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his stepfather, Tom Brimm; brothers: Larry and Sonny Carmack; and the mother of his children, Donna Carmack.

He is survived by his children: Ricky (Amanda) Carmack and Nicole Carmack; grandchildren: Miguel Mayers, Jackson Lassiter, and William Jase Carmack; brother, Otis Carmack; his companion, Flora J. Berry; special friends, Tona and Rick Turner and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Keith Medley officiating. Music will be provided by Tona and Rick Turner. Pallbearers will be Shaune Dolby, Jackson Lassiter, Ricky Carmack, Otis Carmack, Ricky Turner, and Hill Turner. Interment will be at Mountainview Cemetery. The family will receive friends 3-5 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

Shumate Funeral Home is entrusted with all arrangements.

