CAWOOD - Jimmy "Duck" Noe, 72, of Cawood, KY went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Hazard, Ky.

Visitation will be held Saturday, from 11-AM at the Cawood Pentecostal Holiness Church with services beginning at 1PM. Burial will follow at the Day Jackson Cemetery.

To the family of Jimmy "Duck" Noe, the staff of Henson & Rich Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.