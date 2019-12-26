MIDDLESBORO — Joann Blondell, age 73, Middlesboro, KY passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Astor Simpson officiating. Music will be provided by Karen and Larry Blondell. Graveside service will follow at Green Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 1-3 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Blondell Family and is entrusted with all arrangements.

Candle Lighting and Guestbook at www.shumatefuneralhome.com