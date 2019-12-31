MIDDLESBORO — Joann Yoakum Blondell, age 73, Middlesboro, KY passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital. She was the daughter of the late George and Cleo Yoakum of Middlesboro, KY. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Blondell; her daughter, Rebecca Harrell and her brother, Don Yoakum.

She is survived by her son, Chris Harrell; grandson, Cayden Harrell of Fruitland Park, Florida; three step grandchildren: Alex, Claire and Callie Bright of Knoxville, TN; brothers: George (Linda) Yoakum of Tazewell, TN and Mack Yoakum of Middlesboro, KY; sister, Debbie (Roger) Mayes of Tazewell, TN and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Astor Simpson officiating. Music will be provided by Karen and Larry Blondell. Pallbearers will be Jack Yoakum, Duke Mayes, Travis Seal, Tyler Yoakum, Andy Yoakum, and Palmer Yoakum. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Kilgore, Robbie Yoakum, George Wilkerson, Rosetta Roberts, and Rose Barnett. Graveside service will follow at Green Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 1-3 p.m., Saturday, December28, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

