FREDERICKSBURG — Mr. Joe D. Johns of Fredericksburg passed away on Sunday, February 9th at the age of 85 years.
Joe D. Johns was born on May 13, 1934 in Middlesboro, Kentucky to James Riley and Sally Raines Johns Sr.
He married Alice Dickenson
Mr. Joe D. Johns is survived by his wife: Alice Dickenson Johns of Fredericksburg
One daughter, two sons and spouses: Michael T. and Sherry Johns of Conroe
Melanie Walter of Conroe
Joey Johns and Jana Weed of Fredericksburg
Son in law: Bobby Walters of Conroe
6 Grandchildren 6 Great Grandchildren
Brother: Jim and Jan Johns of Michigan
Mr. Johns is preceded in death by his parents, five sisters, three brothers: Marie Tobin, Florence O'Donnell, Boston Johns, Edna Johns, Mildred Clement, Lee Johns, Jack Johns and Elizabeth Moore
As per his request Mr. Joe D. Johns will be cremated with a Celebration of Life at a later date
Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Schaetter Funeral Home
Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com