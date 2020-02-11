FREDERICKSBURG — Mr. Joe D. Johns of Fredericksburg passed away on Sunday, February 9th at the age of 85 years.

Joe D. Johns was born on May 13, 1934 in Middlesboro, Kentucky to James Riley and Sally Raines Johns Sr.

He married Alice Dickenson

Mr. Joe D. Johns is survived by his wife: Alice Dickenson Johns of Fredericksburg

One daughter, two sons and spouses: Michael T. and Sherry Johns of Conroe

Melanie Walter of Conroe

Joey Johns and Jana Weed of Fredericksburg

Son in law: Bobby Walters of Conroe

6 Grandchildren 6 Great Grandchildren

Brother: Jim and Jan Johns of Michigan

Mr. Johns is preceded in death by his parents, five sisters, three brothers: Marie Tobin, Florence O'Donnell, Boston Johns, Edna Johns, Mildred Clement, Lee Johns, Jack Johns and Elizabeth Moore

As per his request Mr. Joe D. Johns will be cremated with a Celebration of Life at a later date

Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Schaetter Funeral Home

Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com