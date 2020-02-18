MOREHEAD — Dr. John H. Brock, age 82, of Morehead, went to be with the Lord on February 16, 2020, at Ridgeway Nursing and Rehab in Owingsville.

Born December 2, 1937, in Pineville, John was one of nine children born to the late Perl V. and Florence Brock. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, JoAnne Lasley and Vesta Collett, and a grandson, Jonathan Brock.

Dr. Brock is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Brigette Brock of Morehead; one daughter, Dawne Chapman of Hamilton, Ohio; his former wife, Susan Morgan Brock Halloran (Terry) of Newport, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Brittany Hobbs (Casey), Austin Keckler, Brandon Brock (Jessica), Kodie Osburn (Rob); and three great grandchildren, Annalee Brock, Zeke Brock, and Jason Hobbs; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family; and friends.

John graduated from Bell County High School, Lincoln Memorial University, and the University of Kentucky. During his career as an educator, he was a classroom teacher, basketball coach, principal, superintendent of schools, and the last elected State School Superintendent of Public Instruction in Kentucky. Through the years Dr. Brock was the recipient of numerous educational and leadership awards. Later in state government, he served as Executive Director of Governmental Services, Director of Golf in the KY Department of Parks, and Park Manager of Pine Mountain State Park. A fierce competitor, he was a passionate golfer, chess player, crossword enthusiast, and reader. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Visitation will be in Pineville on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Mill Creek Baptist Church, 4776 Hwy 221, Pineville, KY 40977. A funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. with Rev. Scott Collett, Donnie Caldwell, and Blake Ramey officiating. Burial will follow in the Brock Family Cemetery at Kettle Island. Arnett & Steele Funeral Home is caring for local arrangements.

View memorial tribute or sign guestbook at www.northcuttandson.com