ARTHUR, Tenn. — John William Conner, age 78, entered into eternal rest on January 14, 2020.

He was born on July 8, 1941 to Claude W. Conner and Maebelle Schneider Conner who preceded him in death.

John was a resident of Arthur, TN and Napa, California. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and was a member of the Roho Club in Middlesboro. He was also inducted into the Middlesboro Sports Hall of Fame. John graduated from the University of Kentucky and Indiana University, and was an avid UK fan.

He is survived by his brother, Claude Wilburn Conner and sister-in-law Sandra Turner Conner, niece Jill Brewer and her husband John Brewer II, nephew Steven Conner and his wife, Susan, and several great nephews and nieces as well as cousins and friends.

The Family of John Conner will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chuck Shroll presiding.

Graveside services will immediately follow in Middlesboro Cemetery. Following Graveside services the family of Mr. Conner would like to extend an invitation for friends and extended family to return to the Green Hills Funeral Home for fellowship, coffee and cookies.

Pallbearers will be Sammy Mars, Steve Mars, Michael Schneider, Steve Schneider, John Schneider, and George Schneider.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations may be made to the Middlesboro Roho Club or a in John's memory.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Conner Family.

