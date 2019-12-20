LAFOLLETTE — Joyce F. Branson, 66, of LaFollette, TN, formerly of Pineville, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Cumberland Village Genesis Health Care, La Follette. She was born in Pineville on March 5, 1953 a daughter of the late Alonzo and Ruby Collins Branson. She had been a waitress.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Lorretta Branson and Jean Gibson.

Survivors include her son, Paul Saylor and wife Stephanie Saylor and daughter, Wendy Moore; grandson, Joshua Saylor; sister, Jeree Perry; brother, Alonzo Jr. Branson and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM Monday at Tad Goodin Cemetery with Rev. Eric Jordan.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 22, from 1:00 until 2:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville which is honored to serve the family of Joyce Branson. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.