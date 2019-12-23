MORGANTOWN — Juanita K. Gary, 92, from Morgantown, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Middlesboro, Kentucky. She was a native of McHenry, Kentucky in Ohio County and grew up in Central City, Kentucky. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Everette and Nannie Allen Kitchens; her husband of sixty years, Charles Bernard Gary, Sr.; their oldest son, Charles Bernard Gary, Jr. (Chuck); one brother, Victor Kitchens; and two sisters: Norma Jean Turner and Yvonne Steele Doss.

Juanita is survived by her two daughters: Janet Gary Brooks (Hilton) of Middlesboro, Kentucky and Gina Gary McIntyre (Steve) of Bowling Green, Kentucky; two sons: Michael Bernard Gary, Sr. of Morgantown, Kentucky and Mark Gary (Missy) of Morgantown, Kentucky; daughter-in-law, Ann Gary of Bowling Green, Kentucky; sister, Shirley Ann White (Dickie) of Louisville, Kentucky; and brother-in-law, W.T. Doss of Greenville, Kentucky. In addition, Juanita is survived by eleven grandchildren: Todd Gary, Jill Gary Allen (Troy), Stephanie Brooks, Jennifer Brooks, Joseph McIntyre, Michael Bernard Gary, Jr. (Katie), Kristen Gary Lucas (Scott), Zachery Gary (Caitlyn), Nicholas Gary, Hunter Gary and Talon Gary; nine great grandchildren; seven great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Juanita was a faithful and active member of the Morgantown Church of Christ for over fifty years. Her greatest joy was raising a family with her loving and devoted husband. She also enjoyed having her home be the meeting place for all of the neighborhood children. She had many happy times celebrating holidays with her sisters and their families, especially Thanksgiving. A special thanks goes out to Dr. Nitin Patel and Dr. Bob Thomas; her devoted caregiver, Doris Martin of Morgantown; the staff at the Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility and the staff at the Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital. In addition, the family appreciates Rev. Zach Bay, the staff and members of the Middlesboro First Baptist Church for the visits and prayers.

A private burial service is being planned. Memorials may be made to the Activity Department at the Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility, 235 New Wilson Lane, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965.

