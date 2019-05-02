CARBON HILL - J.W. Kelly, age 84 of Carbon Hill, AL passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his home.

He was born February 19, 1935 in Middlesboro, Kentucky, the son of the late Charles and Gladys Kelly.

Mr. Kelly proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a proud member of the UAW where he served on several positions @Firestone. He was a 33rd degree Mason and commander of the Carbon Hill, AL American Legion post 101.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his older brother who died in infancy.

He is survived by his Daughter Cheryl Kelly, Son Ron Colburn, Grandchildren Samantha Grimm, Sean Colburn, Dawn Edens, Wendy Blanco, Great-Grandchildren Mackenzie and Makayla Grimm, Taylor, Katelyn and Caleb Edens, Ily and Aiden Parks, Sydney Colburn, Brother Bobby Kelly, Sister Myrle Jones and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family of Mr. Kelly will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 3rd, 2019 at the Green Hills Funeral Home.

Graveside services will immediately follow in the Green Hills Memorial Gardens, with full military honors performed by American Legion Post 154.

