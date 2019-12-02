STONEY FORK - Karen Brock Mink, 57, of Stoney Fork, passed away on Friday, November 29 at her home. She was born in Red Bird, KY on July 13, 1962 a daughter of the late Noble and Bernita Brock. Karen believed in the Pentecostal Holiness Faith and had been an R-Tec Driver for over twelve years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, RLee Brock, brothers-in-law, Melvin Mink and Arnold McDonald.

Survivors include her husband of 41 years, 11 months and 22 days, Curtis Mink; children, Pamela Bernita Caldwell and husband, Allen, Anthony Curtis Mink and wife, Michelle Howard and Angie Karen Ford; grandchildren, Bradley Mink, Lucas McRee, Emily Mink, Destiny Mink, Karlee Grace Mink, Mason Ford, Oliver Ford and Caleb Hatfield; brothers and sisters, Sharon Allen, Rose Cox and husband, Homer, Laura Caldwell and Jessica Howard; special friends, Iva Brock Caldwell and Lindsay Couch and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday at Judy Brock's Holiness Church with Rev. Demus Couch and Rev. Joe Caldwell. Music will be by the Church family. Burial will be in the Brock Cemetery at Stoney Fork, KY. Pallbearers will be Lucas McBee, Bradley Mink, Kevin Caldwell, Caleb Hatfield, Braiden Lowe, Daniel Roark, Zach Howard and Allen Caldwell.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 5 until 7 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and after 8:00 PM at Judy Brock Holiness Church. Visitation will be all day on Tuesday at the Church.

Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, is honored to serve the Mink Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.