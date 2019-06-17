TAZEWELL - Kathleen Burke, age 70, of Tazewell, TN, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at her home. She was born on September 15, 1948, the daughter of the late Dannie Cupp and Bertha Green Cupp. She was a member of the Gibson Station Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Burke; Great-Granddaughter, Lalla Mohamed; 5 Brothers and 7 Sisters.

She is survived by the following members of her family: Children, Allen (Michelle) Burke of Knoxville, TN; Jeffery (Kristie) Burke of East Bernstadt, KY, Shannon (Keith) Roark of Springfield, TN, Danny (Trish) Burke of Tazewell and Tanya (Joey) Douglas of Cumberland Gap, TN; 19 Grandchildren; 7 Great-Grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The family sends a special thanks to Christopher Black, Sonya Black and Janet Fugate for all of their help and care during this time.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., on Monday, June 17, 2019, with the Funeral service to follow at 8:00 p.m. at the Creech Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Preston Smith presiding. Pallbearers will be Allen Burke, Jeffery Burke, Danny Burke, Floyd Cupp Jr., Jeremiah Burke and Christopher Kelley.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Scott Cemetery in Harrogate, TN.

Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.creechfh.com

Creech Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.