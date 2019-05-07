ROSE HILL - Kathryn Sue Sergent Beaty, age 78, of Rose Hill, VA, passed away at her home, May 4, 2019. She was born January 17, 1941 to the late Birg Bascom and Willie Ollie Neff Sergent. She was raised in Jonesville, VA with two sisters and one brother. She married Billy Sam Beaty August 12, 1966 and settled in Rose Hill, VA.

She joined the Campground Methodist Church as a youth. Sue and Sam were members of the Morgan Memorial United Methodist Church. Sue taught at Thomas Walker High School beginning in 1966, after receiving her degree from Radford College and her graduate degree from Union College in Barbourville, KY. She sponsored many extra-curricular activities, including many plays which received state honors and was a cheerleading sponsor. She was named Lee County Teacher of the Year for 1991-92. The Virginia DAR selected Sue as the 1994 Society American History Teacher of the Year.

Sue was a former President of the Alpha Chi Chapter of DELTA KAPPA GAMMA National Teacher's Professional Sorority. She was instrumental in promoting the local chapters of the Lonesome Pine area. She also held a state office.

She was active in local community organizations such as White Rocks Garden Club, the Red Hat Society, and the Friends of the Park at Karlan.

During their marriage, Sue and Sam had visited all 50 States of the Union.

Sue is survived by her husband, Billy Sam Beaty; one brother, Birg Eugene Sergent, (Lana); two sisters, Anabelle Lee Miller and Nancy Jo Jeter (Iver); three nieces, Monica McElyea, Tonya Scott and Mindy Money; one nephew, Derek Jeter; two great nieces, Ceci and Ella Jeter and two great nephews, Adam and Ian Scott.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Robinette Funeral Home in Rose Hill, VA. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Tim Robinson officiating. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Lee Memorial Gardens Park West in Rose Hill, VA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Morgan Memorial United Methodist Church in Rose Hill, VA.

Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Rose Hill, VA is serving the Beaty family.