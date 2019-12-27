PINEVILLE — Kendell Thompson, age 88, Pineville, KY passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital. He was born January 14, 1931 in Brownies Creek, KY, the son of the late Arthur and Cornie Thompson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Dessie Thompson; sisters: Shirley Jackson and Inez Howard; and brother, Carlie Thompson. He believed in the Primitive Baptist Faith, loved cars and to work on engines, Bluegrass music and UK Basketball.

He was a Veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his two sons: Terry (Vickie) Thompson and Mike Thompson; brother, Lee Otis (Mildred) Thompson and a host of cousins, family and friends.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Monday, December 30, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Steve Green and Elder Eugene Wilder officiating. Graveside will follow at Green Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday, December 30, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

