CLINTON - Kendrah Lea Carter, 52, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday (Thanksgiving Day) November 28, 2019, after a battle with a short unexpected illness.

Kendrah was born in Bell County, Kentucky on March 20, 1967. She graduated from Thomas Walker High School in Ewing, Virginia and continued to receive a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary Education from Berea College in 1989. Kendrah is preceded in death by her mother Wanda Mills and her father Kennith Mills of Ewing, VA.

Kendrah was married to Ken Carter on October 24, 1992; they were happily married 27 years and love of each other's life.

Kendrah worked as an Elementary School Teacher for the Union County Board of Education for 4 years. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and being everyone's friend. She was a member of the Talbott First Church of God in Talbott, TN and involved in helping seniors at the Anderson County Office on Aging & Senior Center. Kendrah was a very special person with a giving spirit and was simply everyone's friend who knew her. A true saint of God with a magnetizing spirit that drew you in and captivated you in her presence.

Kendrah is survived by her loving husband, Ken Carter and her son, Noah Carter of Clinton, TN, her step-mother Shirley Mills of Ewing, VA, her brother Daniel Mills of Mount Vernon, KY, her sister Kristina Hudson and brother-in-law Eric Hudson of Middlesboro, KY, her brother-in-law Ron Carter and sister-in-law Meme Carter of Knoxville, TN and a large number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins and other family and friends.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Creech Funeral Home Chapel in Middlesboro, Kentucky. Brothers Steven Dyke and Christopher Hayes of Talbott First Church of God in Talbott, TN will be officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Creech Funeral Home. Graveside services will be in the Wilder Cemetery, Calvin, KY on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 12 noon. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Creech Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (nationalmssociety.org) to help combat the disease Kendrah fought daily. The family of Ken Carter wishes to thank the staff of Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee for the exceptional care that they provided to Kendrah during her illness.

Online Register Book and condolences are available at www.creechfh.com

Creech Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.