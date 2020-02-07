CALVIN — Elder Kenneth Curtis Robbins, 92, a resident of Calvin, Ky went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at his home while surrounded by his loving family and in the arms of his wife of 72 years. He married Georgia Greene Robbins on August 19, 1947. He was born May 22, 1927 in Avella, PA., son of the late Joe and Sarah Elizabeth Robbins.

Elder Kenneth Robbins joined Calvin Primitive Baptist Church on August 4, 1957. He was ordained as a minister in May 1961 and faithfully served his congregation for over 59 years. In his years of ministry, he served as pastor of the following churches: Calvin Primitive Baptist Church, Pinnacle View Primitive Baptist Church, Mount Hebron Primitive Baptist Church, and Oak Ridge Primitive Baptist Church. In addition to serving the Lord, he also served his community working many years for Commonwealth Insurance Agency, he was a Bell County School Board Member for 18 years, former board member for Bell County Soil Conservation, and was a United States Army Veteran.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by the following members of his family:

Brothers Verlin, Virgil, and Ray Tangelo Robbins

Sisters: Hazel Lamb, Elsie Frederick, Mary Twigg, and Dessie M. Smith

Survivors include the following members of his family:

His loving wife of over 72 years, Georgia Greene Robbins of Calvin, KY

Children: Barbara (Jim) Young of Pineville, KY, Arlene (Phillip) Burnett of Pineville, KY, George Keith "Bo" (Wanda) Robbins of Calvin, KY, and Dr. Gregory (Susan) Robbins of Lexington, KY

Grandchildren: Phillip "P.J." (Linda) Burnett, Samantha (Mark) Kost, Bryan (Cara Beth) Robbins, Jimmy (Yolanda) Young, Mandy (Jason) Creech, Joshua Robbins, Emily (CJ) Donald, and Elizabeth Robbins

Great-Grandchildren: Cameron Burnett, Blake Burnett, Alex Creech, Sidney Young, Morgan Robbins, Dylan Young, Dawson Creech, and Maggie Robbins

Brother: Leroy Robbins of Knoxville, TN

And a host of special friends, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Steve Green and Deacon Bob Mayberry presiding. Music will be provided by the Primitive Baptist Singers. Burial will follow in the Lum Greene Cemetery, Calvin, KY. Pallbearers will be Jim Young, Phillip Burnett, PJ Burnett, Jason Creech, Mark Kost, CJ Donald, Bryan Robbins, Jimmy Young II, Joshua Robbins, Cameron Burnett, Blake Burnett, and Alex Creech.

The family will receive friends after 5:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

