Kermit Sowders (1949 - 2019)
  • "Im so sorry to hear about Kermit!! He was a nice guy!!..."
    - Janice Lawson
  • "Sending prayers for comfort and strength for all of your..."
    - Anna Robertson Martin
  • "My sympathy to all of Kermits relatives. He was a great..."
    - Sharon Bingham Roberts
  • "May God bless you and comfort you during your time of loss...."
    - Les RowlandI
Service Information
Creech Funeral Home - Middlesboro
112 South 21st Street
Middlesboro, KY
40965
(606)-248-4700
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Creech Funeral Home - Middlesboro
112 South 21st Street
Middlesboro, KY 40965
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Creech Funeral Home - Middlesboro
112 South 21st Street
Middlesboro, KY 40965
Graveside service
Following Services
Hurst Cemetery
Obituary
MIDDLESBORO - Kermit Leon Sowders, age 69, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, June 3, 2019 at his home.

He was born on September 28, 1949, in Middlesboro Kentucky, the son of the late Bruce and Vestie Maurine Sowders.

Kermit proudly served his country and was a Vietnam Veteran.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sons, Leon Sowders and (Little) Kermit Sowders, and brother, Ronny Sowders.

He is survived by his Sisters, Shirley (Sam) Wells, Brenda (David) Capps, Sue (Connie) Hopper, Sandra (Rufus) Irvin, Brother, Carl Ray (Patsy) Sowders; Grandchildren, Luke Sowders, McKell Sowders, Taylor Sowders, Veronica Sowders, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 with the Funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., at the Creech Funeral Home Chapel in Middlesboro, KY, with Rev. Michael Padgett officiating. Music will be provided by the Middlesboro Church of God Mountain Assembly.

Pallbearers will be Kermit's nephews.

Graveside services will immediately follow the funeral service at Hurst Cemetery with full military honors.

Creech Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in The Daily News from June 5 to June 6, 2019
