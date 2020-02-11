BEDFORD — Larry Joseph Jackson, age 60 years old of Bedford, KY, formerly of Middlesboro, KY, went to his Heavenly home on February 9, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side.

Larry was born on June 1, 1959 in Middlesboro, KY to the late Robert P. Jackson and Betty Jackson. He married the love of his life, Pamela Barton Jackson on November 3, 1978. He was a member of Meldrum Missionary Baptist Church in Middlesboro, KY. He worked in the coal mines for 28 years. Larry loved golfing, fishing and hunting. He loved to play the guitar and sing, and was known for his ability to impersonate other singers. His most prized possessions were his grandchildren. He loved the Lord with all his heart, and was able to provide guidance and counsel with his knowledge of the Bible.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his Grandmother Verda Jackson Byrd, Grandfather Dorsey Jackson, Grandmother Katie Christian, Grandfather Richard Christian, Father and Mother-In-law Ned and Oma Barton.

Larry is survived by the following members of his family whom he loved, loving wife of 41 years Pamela, children Tasha (Philip) Wright of Bedford, KY, Kim (Chris) Wright of Bedford, KY, grandchildren Shelby, Jackson, Carissa, Henry, Sydney, and Zachary Wright and siblings James David (Sue) Jackson of Harrogate, TN, Kay Jackson of Harrogate, TN, Joyce (Robin) Wright of LaFallotte, TN, Bobbie Gail Gibson of Middlesboro, KY, Judy (James) Henson of Clarksville, TN, and Terry (Jerry) Skelton of Port Richie, FL. He also leaves behind many family and friends who he loved dearly.

The family of Larry Jackson will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Meldrum Missionary Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Meldrum Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Clayton Barton, Rev. Ricky Barnett and Dr. William Boyd Bingham III. Music will be provided by the Meldrum Missionary Baptist Church Choir, The Meldrum Trio, and Thomasa Risner.

Additional visitation hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Ransdell Funeral Home, 441 Highway 42 West, Bedford, KY 40006.

Graveside services will immediately follow in the Bedford Cemetery in Bedford, KY., where he will be laid to rest.

Pallbearers will be Nick Wilson, Chris Ayers, Robbie Jackson, Scott Jackson, James Henson and Robin Wright.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Abel Viamontes, Lee Owen, Stanley Wingham, Bobby Temple, Billy Temple, Johnny Stark, Russell Tingle, Mike Wright, and Greg Waddle.

The family would like to thank Dr. Mike Gibson, Dr. Deborah Hawkins, Dr. Matt Bumbalo, Dr. Damon Gatewood and the staff at Vanderbilt-Ingraham Cancer Center. The family would also like to thank Hosparus of Louisville for their services provided to Larry and his family.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Jackson Family.

www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com