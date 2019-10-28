MIDDLESBORO - Lena Margaret Brooks, age 84, Middlesboro, slipped away peacefully in the arms of Jesus so she could go Home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was born June 5, 1935, the daughter of the late Mary Ellen Turner Jones and Nelson Joseph Turner. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rev. James Earl Brooks and her son-in-law, Clayton Edward Good as well as many other family members and brothers and sisters in Christ.

She leaves behind to mourn her passing her loving family: daughter, Mary Cathlene "Cathy" Good; grandson and wife, Clayton Jamison "Jamie" and Chasity Kay Good; four beautiful loving great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Isolina Nastassia Good, Chandlier Jacob Good, Anderson Ezekiel Good and Isaac Warner Good; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Billy and Opal Inman; many nieces and nephews and her church family.

She was a life long resident of Middlesboro. Had to move away a few times (not for long), always came back cause she loved her town, it was home. She was a faithful member of The Church of the First Born for about 50 plus years. Until her illness she was a Sunday School teacher. She was a great worker in the Church, singing and praising the Lord. She has written many beautiful songs and sang them often in Church. I think one of the churches favorites was probably "Lord Show Me A Vision" of Heaven above. She got her vision and I believe she will get to view Heaven. Of course the Pastors favorite was "Rev. J.O.B." It was written about him. She was a seamstress as she made beautiful clothes and quilts and a lover of little animals. Before her eyes got so bad, she loved to read. It upset her because she couldn't see to read her Bible anymore.

She has been ill for quite some time and bedridden for a little over two years. She was a nice, sweet, kindhearted, fine lady to know. She said, "I love everybody. I hope they love me too." She loved her family, tried to help them the best she could. She was a kind loving mother. I truly love her and always will. You'll be in my heart forever. She loved to see her great-grandchildren. Sometimes they tried to help her. They loved their Nanny and her cookies and candy too.

She truly loved the Lord. I would hear her singing and praying sometimes. In her last days I heard her several times say, "Praise the Lord" or "Thank you Jesus". She was faithful to the end. She fought the fight, she won the race. I believe she is in Heaven by Jesus' Grace. I truly love her and she will be greatly missed (especially by me). I hope I have done my best for you. I tried. Life will never be the same without her. We want to meet you in Heaven someday and be together forever. Love Forever and Always, Amen.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Woodrow Gilbert, Jr. officiating. Music will be provided by The Church of The First Born Choir. Graveside service will be following the service at Middlesboro Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brooks Family and is entrusted with all arrangements.

