MIDDLESBORO - Leo Wilson, age 90 went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Kenneth Robbins, Elder Steve Green, Elder Jody Risner officiating. Music will be provided by the Calvin Primitive Baptist Church Singers and CF Bailey and Shadow Ridge Band.

Graveside services will be private the Wilson Family Cemetery.

