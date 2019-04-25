BELL COUNTY - Leon Cole, age 77, went home to be with the Lord on April 21, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Mr. Cole was a veteran of the US Army and served with the 8th Artillery 25th Division. He worked with 3 different Sherriff's at the Bell County Sherriff's Department; Charles (Monk) Green, Vernon Taylor, and as Chief Deputy Sherriff for Harold Harbin. Leon worked as a Legislative Liaison for Michael Bowling, State Representative. He retired after 13 years of working for the Kentucky Department of Transportation as Superintendent #2. Leon graduated from the University of Kentucky Transportation Center as a Road Master and Road Scholar.

Leon was of the Baptist faith, and was a member of West Cumberland Baptist Church. Born on June 29, 1941, he was the son of the late HF Cole and Vivia Campbell Cole. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife Sudie Cooper Cole which he loved very much, four sisters Lois Cole Debusk, Linda Cole, Faye Renfro, and Wilma Cole, and one brother Larry Cole.

He is survived by two brothers, Rev. Boyd Gray and wife Cleo, and Rev. George Cole and wife Evelyn, one sister Louise Good, a daughter Vikki Cole, and two grandsons Nicholas Capps, and Logan Capps. He has several step children and grandchildren that he loved and raised each of them as they were his own. Three daughters Anita Brown with grandchildren Jessica, Leon, and Trey, and great-grandchildren Madison, and Lennox. Renee Collins with grandchildren Joshua, Kaitlyn, and Jonathon, and great-grandchildren Brayden, Landon, and Colton. Chastity Baker with grandchildren Isaac, Sarah, and Courtney. Three sons, Shane Collins and wife Carrie, Patrick Collins and wife Bobbie Jo with grandchildren Alexis, Mason, and Matley, and Michael Phares with wife Christy with grandchildren Chelsea, Andrew, and Jazamine.

Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Millard Danny Robbins presiding.

Entombment will follow in the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Full Military Honors presented.

Pallbearers will be all of the Grandson's, Nicholas Capps, Josh Bogucki, Isaac Tuttle, Logan Capps, Leon Brown, Jonathon Marsee, Andrew Phares, and Trey Paternoster.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Bowling, Robert (Bobby) Castanzo, Robbie Yoakum, Vance Heck, Roy Finley, Mark Pyle, Jeff Marsee, and Dr. Richard Lee.

The family of Leon Cole will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Green Hills Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers please send all donations to East Tennessee Cancer Center, Harrogate, TN.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Cole Family.

