MIDDLESBORO — Leona Middleton Maiden, age 88, of Middlesboro, KY, passed away at her earthly home and entered her eternal home with Jesus and all her loved ones on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. She was born August 26, 1931, the daughter of the late George and Rebecca Middleton of Laurel Fork, KY. She was a member of the Binghamtown Baptist Church in Middlesboro, KY.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by the one and only love of her life, her husband, Talmon Maiden; her oldest daughter, Jerri Osborne; grandchildren, Kristi Hensley and LeLand Strunk; sister, Dottie Thacker; and two brothers, O'Neal and Alan Middleton.

Leona is survived by her only son, Timmy (Pat) Maiden; five daughters, Linda (John) Barton of Columbia, MO, Sharon Strunk of Maineville, OH, Sunny (Benny) Capps of Harrogate, TN, Teresa (Gary) Miller of Harrogate, TN and Lisa (Edward) Dray; brother, Verlin Middleton of Laurel Fork, KY; sisters, Jackie Miracle of Laurel Fork, KY and Sue Murray of Corbin, KY; 11 grandchildren, Michael Parks, Maressa (Perry) Clevenger, Stephanie (Rodney) Jonas, Steven (Monica) Barton, Clinton Strunk, Casey Capps, Brandon (Meggan) Capps, Bethany Miller, Brittany (Matt) Thomas, Stuart (Savannah) Miller, Edward Dray and Ruth Dray; 20 great-grandchildren; 3 great, great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Creech Funeral Home Chapel in Middlesboro, KY. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Creech Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. William Boyd Bingham officiating. Music will be provided by the Binghamtown Baptist Church Trio and her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Graveside service will immediately follow at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro, KY.

