MIDDLESBORO - Leora (Lee) Breining, age 94 of Middlesboro KY passed away Monday October7,2019 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. She was born February 13, 1925 in Boonsboro, MD, to the late Oscar and Carrie Irving. She moved to Pennsylvania at an early age resided there until marriage in 1949 and moved to Kentucky. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Edward R. Breining, sisters Dorothy I Eck and Betty J Poper; brothers Russel L Irving and two brothers as infants.

She is survived by Nephews Gary Irving (Nancy), Bill Eck (Judy)and Darren Minnich. Nieces Nancy Anderson (Morris), Yvonne Nevmeyer(Mike), Dennis Minnich(Frank), Joan Kinley(Dale). Lisa Poper, Stacy Poper, Leslie Poper, and Kristi Chapman.

She was a member and elder of The First Presbyterian Church of Middlesboro KY. Member of the Cumberland Park Garden Club, Life Member of the KY State Garden Club and A charter member of the Arts and Crafts Guild of KY.

The family will receive friends 5:00p.m.-6:00p.m. on Wednesday October 9, 2019 at the Shumate Funeral Home Chapel. With Dr. Phil Majors officiating. Pallbearers will be Eric Wilson, Bill Wilson, David H Smith III, Charles Travis Smith, Roger Hughes, and Steve Nycum. Burial will follow Saturday October 12, 2019 in Waynesboro Pennsylvania.

Shumate Funeral Home is entrusted with all arrangements.

