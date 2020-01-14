MIDDLESBORO — Lillian Cookie Rowlett, age 83, of Middlesboro, KY, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN, after a short illness. She was born May 19, 1936, the daughter of the late Paul and Hattie Standifer Earls.

She was employed for 32 years at the National Bank/First State Bank where she retired. After her retirement from the bank, she was employed by Mars Properties for several years.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Rowlett; brother, Hansford Earls and his wife, Jewel; and her sister, Ada Lee Bussell and husband, Wheeler.

She is survived by her son, Randy Earls of Tipprell, TN; granddaughter, Sarah Earls of Mount Sterling, KY; grandson, Devin Earls of Middlesboro, KY; great-grandchildren, Lilah McClain and Madeline Jade McClain; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Creech Funeral Home Chapel in Middlesboro, KY. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Dale Jones presiding. Her nephews will serve as pallbearers.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro, KY. The family will meet at Creech Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. and proceed to the cemetery in procession.

Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.creechfh.com Creech Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.