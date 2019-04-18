SPEEDWELL - Lillie A. Moyers Yeary, age 83, Speedwell, TN passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at her home. She was born September 13, 1935 in Speedwell, TN, the daughter of the late Jessie James and China B. Moyers. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Sarah Barrick; brothers: James H., French D. and Roy Moyers; and her son, David Michael Yeary.

She leaves behind her husband of 66 years, Jack S. Yeary; children: Jacqueline (Mike) Lindsay and Alan (Sierra) Yeary; grandchildren: Samantha (Ryan) Merriman, Thomas (Kristine) Lindsay, Kathleen (Jason) Hamersley, Andrew Lindsay, Kayla (Emily) Love Brown, Derek Brown and Cobain Bright; great grandchildren: Lillie and Charles Merriman, Willow and Rowan Lindsay, Landon Lindsay and Malia Brown; loving sister, Nellie (George) Yeary and many loving and caring nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be 3 p.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jimmy Branscomb and Pastor Jimmy Yeary officiating. Interment will follow in Yeary Cemetery on Bellwood. Pallbearers will be Mike Lindsay, Derek Brown, Steve Yeary, Jimmy Yeary, Tim Yeary, and Rick Barrick. The family will receive friends 1-3 p.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Yeary family and is entrusted with all arrangements.

