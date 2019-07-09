LAUREL HILL - Linda Ellen Hurley Jackson, 71, of Laurel Hill passed away on Sunday at her home. She was born in Hurley, VA on April 22, 1948 a daughter of the late, Harry and Maggie Estep Hurley. She believed in the Baptist Faith and had been a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Earl Jackson; oldest daughter, Patricia Alene Jackson and beloved brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Betty Hurley.

Survivors include her daughters and their spouses, Teresa and Kevin Hunter and Rita and Tim Edmondson, all of Pineville; step-son, Chris and Kara Place of Lima, OH, grandchildren, L.J. Rose, Shelby Hunter, Kasey Hunter, Brandi Hunter, Natasha Hunter, Emmalynn Edmonson and Samantha Place; brothers and sisters, Donnie (Frances) Hurley of Laurens, SC, Jack (Diane) Hurley of Laurens, SC, Bonnie (Eric) Brock of Whitmire, SC, Pamela (Willie) Hurley of Spartanburg, SC, Ruth Stone of Laurens, SC and John Paul Hurley of Columbia, SC and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday at the Powell Valley Association Building on Laurel Hill with Rev. Mike Jackson and Elder Ricky Dorton. Burial will follow in the Earl Jackson Cemetery on Laurel Hill. Pallbearers will be Aaron Jackson, Jim Jackson, Steve Jackson, David W. Jackson, Kevin Osborne, Keith Osborne, Kyle Osborne and Donald Jackson, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tim Edmondson, Kevin Hunter and L.J. Rose.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6 until 9:00 PM at the Powell Valley Association Building on Laurel Hill.

The Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, is honored to serve the Jackson Family.