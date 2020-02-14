HARROGATE, Tenn. — Linda "Kason" Jewel Hodge Walker, age 77, a resident of Harrogate, TN, passed away February 13, 2020 at Tri-State Nursing and Rehab while surrounded by her family.

She was born in Garmeda, KY on July 28, 1942 to the late Tom and Susie Henderson Hodge.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Bud Hodge and Junior Troutman, daughter Loretta Walker, and great-grandson Knox Walker.

She is survived by the following members of her family, loving husband Clarence "Snuffy" Walker, daughter Marie Daniels and husband Gary, sons Tommy Walker and Jonathan Walker, grandsons Rodney Walker, TJ Walker, Clarence Daniels, and Gary and Cindy Daniels, granddaughter Jessica Mize and Jimmy Baker, Caitlyn Walker, and Angel Walker, great-grandchildren Blake Mize, Kelsey Mize, Aubrey Mize, Brooklyn Harley, Chloe Daniels, Gavin Walker, Paisley Shackleford, TJ Walker, Kaylyn Walker, and Maddox Walker.

And a host of other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family of Linda Walker will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 8:00 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeremy Glenn presiding. Music will be provided by Eddie and Judy Adkins.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at Daniels Cemetery, Harrogate, TN.

Pallbearers will be Blake Mize, Brian Baker, Jimmy Baker, Clarence Daniels, Gary Daniels, Steven Adkins, and Dewayne Adkins.

Green Hills Funeral Home Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Walker Family.

