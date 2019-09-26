HARROGATE - This is the story of Lisa Ann Morrison-Venable. She was a wonderful woman who was loved so much by so many. She is missed and will always be cherished.

Lisa's story began on March 2, 1963, the middle child of James "Boots" and Anna Ruth Morrison. She was born in Wayne County, Michigan, but she spent most of her life in Lee County, Virginia and Bell County, Kentucky. She graduated from Thomas Walker High School in Ewing, Virginia, and she went to Berea College. She is the proud mother of Allison Colson (Hanover, Virginia) and Victoria Venable (Richmond, VA). She was more than thrilled to know that she was going to be a first-time grandmother to a grandson, who is due in November. She leaves behind two sisters and best friends, Karen Morrison-Stapleton (Bill) of Goochland, Virginia and Teresa Morrison-Ayers of Harrogate, Tennessee. She was also blessed with an adopted sister and brother (twins), Arron and Sharon Witt of Lee County, Virginia. Dennis Tye (Raeford, North Carolina) was her devoted boyfriend and in her words – "the love of her life". She has three nieces – Bethany Stapleton-Bonovitch, Jamie Lester-Miracle, and Lindsey Lester. She also has one great niece, Emmie Bonovitch, and two great nephews, Greyson Miracle and Gavin Bonovitch. They loved her dearly, and she loved them more than words can say! She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins – too many to mention, but she loved each and every one of them. Family was so important to her. She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Anna Ruth Morrison from Ewing, Virginia.

She was well-known for her quick wit and spontaneous sense of humor. She was the life of the party! She loved adventure, whether it was a trip to the beach, Disneyworld or just going shopping. She loved to craft, make quilts, and watch scary movies.

She died suddenly on September 10, 2019 after a long illness. A memorial service to celebrate her life is planned for Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM, Coffey Funeral Home - 150 Beech St., Harrogate, TN. A reception is planned at the home of Teresa Morrison-Ayers after the memorial service.