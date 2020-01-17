PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Lovina Jean Muncy Lehr, of Punta Gorda FL, born and raised in Bell County, KY, peacefully passed away Sunday, the 12th day of January, 2020. She was greatly loved and honored by all who knew her. She will be missed by her community, friends, and especially by her family.

Lovina was a graduate of Bell County High School, class of 1977. She lived a distinguished life as a successful business owner and entrepreneur impacting communities and families from coast to coast. Although she owned and operated a mortgage company, a consulting firm, and a regional shell and aggregate mining company, she remained humble, loyal, and caring. She was always willing to help someone in need. Her legacy will live on in the companies she built. Her children and grandchildren will carry the high moral character she instilled upon them. A small girl from KY left a huge mark on the world – she will never be forgotten.

Lovina was preceded in death by her son, Jared William Lehr ; father William Allen Muncy of Harrogate, TN, the son of Remine Muncy and Lillie Hall Muncy ; her mother, Mossie Brown Muncy of Harrogate, TN, the daughter of JR Brown and Elsie Mae Howard; her sister Martha Muncy; half sister Molly Muncy Frier, ; half brothers Arthur Muncy, Wilson Muncy, James and Jemes Muncy. She is survived by: son Robert Joshua Lehr, daughter-in-law Ashlyn Olsen Lehr, daughter Jessica Elizabeth Lehr; grandsons Triston William Lehr, Asher Jared Lehr, Taylor Joshua Lehr, and Grayson Alexander Lehr ; sisters, Elsie Muncy, Billie Muncy Knuckles, Anita Muncy McArthur, brothers Howard Muncy, Carl Muncy, Carlis Muncy , David Muncy ; half brothers John Muncy, Remine Muncy, Roger Muncy ; half sisters Miriam Muncy Hendricks, Connie Muncy Hensley, Lillie Muncy Sutton, and Virginia Muncy Johnson

Visitation for family and friends will be held at Green Hills Funeral Home, 31 Hurst Rd, Middlesboro, KY on Saturday, January 18th from 5:00 p.m.-7:00pm. Memorial services will be conducted Sunday, January 19 at 9:00 a.m. The funeral procession will immediately follow the conclusion of services.

Lovina will be laid to rest next to her son, Jared William Lehr, and great niece, Alyssa Brooke Lambert, in the Harrogate Cemetery, Harrogate, TN.

Pallbearers will be Robert Muncy, Michael Caldwell, Duc Nguyen, Jacob Muncy, Isaac Muncy, Austin Smiddy, T.J. Turner, and Noah Caldwell.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Lehr Family.

