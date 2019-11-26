PINEVILLE - Loyall Partin, 81, of Pineville passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at his home. He was born in Clear Creek, KY on August 20, 1938 a son of the late Porter and Della North Partin. He had worked for Bouligny Construction as an Electrical Lineman and belonged to the IBEW. Loyall loved farming, fishing and hunting. He enjoyed sports and was an avid supporter of the Pineville Mountain Lions and the Pineville Athletic Boosters Club.

Memorial Services will be on Friday, November 29, at 7:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Chapel with Rev. Jeffrey Ralston.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 until 7:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville.