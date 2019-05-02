MIRACLE - Luther Gambrel, 71, of Miracle, KY, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY. He was born on February 24, 1948 in Bell County a son of Hester Smith Gambrel and the late Robert Gambrel. He was a member of the Blackmont Baptist Church and had been a Roof Bolt Operator in the Coal Mines.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Hubbard, brother, Lenny Gambrel, sister-in-law, JoAnn Gambrel; father-in-law, Flem Beverly and mother-in-law, Ruby Jewel Beverly.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Callie Beverly Gambrel; sons and their wives, Mike and Kim Gambrel; Anthony and Tawanna Gambrel; daughter, Patricia Gambrel Miracle and her husband, David; grandchildren, Morgan Johnson, Bradley Miracle, Ginni Gambrel, Shelby Gambrel, Andrew Gambrel, Mikayla Gambrel and Rebekah Gambrel; great-grandchildren, Alieah Miracle and Brody Johnson; mother, Hester Gambrel; brothers, James Gambrel, Kenneth (Anna) Gambrel, Curtis Gambrel and Ray Gambrel; sisters, Carolyn (Norman) Hoskins and Heather Gambrel; brother-in-law, Edward Hubbard and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephew and many friends.

Services will be at 1:00 PM Saturday at the Blackmont Baptist Church with Rev. David Howard and Rev. Jeff Tingle. Music will be by Eugene Enix and Tina Saylor. Burial will follow in the Cubbage Cemetery at Cubbage. Pallbearers will be Bradley Miracle, Andrew Gambrel, Jordan Collins, Martin Miracle, Steve Mills and Wayne Gambrel.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the Blackmont Baptist Church.

Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, is honored to serve the Gambrel Family.