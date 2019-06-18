LEE COUNTY - Luther Warf, age 77, born July 18, 1941, a resident of Lee County, VA, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 17, 2019 at the U.T. Medical Center, Knoxville, TN.

He retired from Middlesboro Coca-Cola after 20 years. He was a hardworking and loving man who wore a smile for everyone. Luther left a beautiful testimony of His faith in God that he enjoyed sharing with anyone that would listen. He was an encourager to the many young and old friends he had. He loved to play and sing gospel music. Luther was a member of The Lee County Ramblers in the early 1970's, and after his salvation he sang with the Straightway Quartet; traveling all over Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and West Virginia for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Lucy Warf, his brothers Jim, Ray, Gerald, Clyde, and Don Warf, and one great-grandchild Abel Gregory Bryant.

He is survived by the following members of his family, his loving mate and wife of 53 years Jeanette Warf, special son Greg Warf and his wife Debbie, 2 precious granddaughters Lauren (Joe) Bryant, and Lindsey (Michael) Branham, 2 great-granddaughters Triniti Branham, and Gracelyn Bryant, 2 great-grandsons Noah, and Abram Bryant who were the joy of his life, and sister Beulah Brooks.

Luther had been a member of Gibson Station Baptist Church serving as Choir Leader, Indian Creek Missionary Baptist Church working in music and youth group ministries, and Garmeda Missionary Baptist Church with the Choir.

Visitation and funeral services to honor Luther's life and to glorify God with be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Gibson Station Baptist Church with visiting hours from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with funeral services following at 8:00 p.m. with Brother Matthew Sandifur, Brother Bob Zabeterri, and Brother Steve Moyers presiding.

Music will be provided by a choir of his special music friends.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Mountainview Cemetery. Family and friends are encouraged to meet at Gibson Station Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m. to follow in procession.

Pallbearers will be John Knuckles, Dakotah Knuckles, Ben Mayes, Robbie Parks, his brother-in-law Kenny Ayers, and special nephew Chris Sutphin.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Bill Montgomery, Butch Pendleton, Darrell Pendleton, Wayne Ayers, John Campbell, Tim and Jim Prater, White Daniels, Mark Hendrickson, Mike Kelly, and Kojack Graves.

