MIDDLESBORO — Luther Williford, age 89, Middlesboro, KY, went to be the his Lord and Savior, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility. He was born April 21, 1930, the son of the late Charlie Williford and Flossie Maybell Beeler.

He married the love of his life, Doris Rector on July 6, 1953. He served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956. Luther worked at J. R. Hoe and Sons as a welder and shop foreman for the majority of his career. He loved his family to read his bible, fishing, and bluegrass music. He attended Winchester Ave. Church of God.

He will forever be missed by his wife of 66 years Doris; daughter, Charolette (James) Houghton; son, Luther Gregory Williford; grandchildren: Jennifer (Dewey) Owens, Jason Howerton, Tasha (Scott) Skeen; great-grandchildren: Ayden, Brennan, and Jordyn. He taught us to be kind, loving, compassionate, honest and hardworking.

There will be a Celebration of Life on 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Vernon Willard and Rev. Rome Meade officiating. Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Green Hills Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Williford Family and is entrusted with all arrangements.

Candle Lighting and Guestbook at www.shumatefuneralhome.com