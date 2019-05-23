PINEVILLE - Mable Greene Hendrickson, age 91, of Pineville, KY went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Middlesboro ARH Hospital, in Middlesboro, KY. She was born on April 29, 1928, the daughter of the late Roscoe and Myrtle Greene. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Gillis E. Hendrickson; Brothers, Monroe Greene, Cleston Greene, Willard Greene, Ted Greene and David Keith Greene.

She is survived by the following members of her family: Brother, Ray Greene of Louisville, KY; Sisters, Lola Baker and Margie Barnett Robbins, both of Middlesboro, KY; and a host of nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters in the Church and many friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, with the Funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m., with Elder Jody Risner and Elder Steve Greene presiding, at the Creech Funeral Home Chapel. Music will be provided by the Primitive Baptist Church Singers and pallbearers will be family and friends.

Family and friends will meet at Creech Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, May 25, 2019, to follow in the procession to Green Hills Memorial Gardens for the graveside service at 11:00 a.m.

