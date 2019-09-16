MIDDLESBORO - Maggie Marie Hunley Brimm, age 96, of Middlesboro, KY, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was born on March 30, 1923, the daughter of the late Jefferson Farris Hunley and Elice Hazie Sharp Hunley. She was of the Christian faith, enjoyed studying the Bible and obtained a diploma from Amazing Facts Reading Bible School in 1981. Maggie also loved gardening and cooking.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence "Tug" Cl ayton Brimm; sons, Jimmy Clayton Brimm and Earl David Brimm; and a host of brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her daughters, Peggy Sue Frazier, Judy Lynn (Ronnie) Ely, and Brenda Kay Burchfield; daughter-in-law, Dorothy Brimm; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Creech Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services following at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Dale Jones officiating. Pallbearers will be Christopher Dixon, Rodney Ferguson, Dakota Devin Waylon Melton, Brentton Matthew Brimm, Barry Jordon Boggs, Josh Knuckles and Charles Earl Brimm. Music will be provided by the Red Oak Church Choir. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at the Hurst Cemetery in Middlesboro, KY.

