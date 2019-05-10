MIDDLESBORO - Magnolia Quillen, age 79, of Middlesboro, KY, passed away on May 6, 2019 at the Middlesboro ARH. She was born in Pineville, KY on February 17, 1940, the daughter of the late Frank and Virgie Jones. She was retired from Yellow Creek School where she was a kindergarten teacher and she was also a member of the East Cumberland Avenue Baptist Church.

Magnolia is preceded in death by her parents; her husband C.C. Quillen; her brother Fred Jones; two sisters, Lorene Risner and Dorothy Baker.

She will be greatly missed by her nephew Mitchell Risner and wife, Dawn Risner; their children, Whitney Masters and husband Nicholas Masters; Jacqueline Risner and boyfriend, Brian Carter, in addition to their two children, that were the apple of her eye, Skylar Risner and Rosalind Carter. She also leaves behind her sister, Norma Jean Hawkins; Nieces, Dianna Loveday, Wanda Risner and Martha Gore; her close friends, Elizabeth Vaughn, Norman and Ann Ferguson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A graveside service for Ms. Quillen will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., at Green Hills Memorial Garden Mausoleum with Norman Ferguson presiding.

Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.creechfh.com

Creech Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.