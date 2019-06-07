HAMILTON - Maisie S. Napier age 80 of Hamilton passed away Wednesday June 5, 2019 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born July 3, 1938 in Kitts, Kentucky the daughter of the late Ted R. and Nancy (nee Shields) Turner. Mrs. Napier was a member of the Hamilton Church of God since 1972 and was a licensed beautician. She is survived by her husband Delmar Napier; one sister Teddie (the late Charles) Wattenberger; three nephews Dustin Wattenberger, Cory Wattenberger, and Kevin Turner; one niece Kimberly McIlquham; great nephew Cameron McIlquham, and great niece Tori Wattenberger. Mrs. Napier was also preceded in death by her brother John R. Turner and her niece Teresa Ann Stewart. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Friday June 7, 2019 from 5:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 PM, with Pastor Alan Weaver, Rev. Bob Maggard, and Rev. Elizabeth Amburgy, officiating. A funeral procession will form at the funeral home on Saturday June 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM to proceed to Spring Grove Cemetery for burial. The family wishes to express sincere thanks to the staff at Fort Hamilton Hospital, to Hospice of Southwest Ohio, and to special friends Jody Dummitt and Kay Gibson for their compassionate care of Maisie. www.websterfuneralhomes.com