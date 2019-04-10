KNOXVILLE - Major Clearence Boyd "C.B." Grey (USMC Retired), age 95, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, peacefully at his home. He was born March 4, 1924 in Westbourne, TN, the son of the late Noah Gray and Nola Wilshire Gray. He was a member of the Binghamtown Baptist Church in Middlesboro, Kentucky and was a distinguished alumni of Jellico High School. He was a decorated Marine, who served his country honorably for 27 years, during which time he served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He earned his G.E.D. while serving in the Marines. He also received the Army Commendation Medal and the Navy Commendation Medal. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives, Iva Williams Grey and Muriel Buckner Grey; Daughter, Vicki Cloninger; Stepson, Bill Buckner; Sisters, Betty Welch, Sonya Gray, Deola McPherson, Iva Grace Cooper, Ruby Johnson, and Eveylen Teague; and Brothers, Leonard Gray, Virgil Gray, and Justin (Jay) Gray.

He is survived by his Son-in-law, Jim (Karla) Cloninger; Stepson, Bob (Mary Kay) Buckner; Brother, David (Shirley) Gray; Sister, Lois Davis; Sister-in-law, Mary Parrott; Special Niece, Sherry Parrott; Special Nephew, Stuart Davis; seven Grandchildren, Steve (Tani) Cloninger, Jeff Cloninger, Teresa (Bryan) Combiths, Amy (Pankaj) Chowdhry, Allyson (Chad) Philips, Mike (Janis) Barger, and Matt Buckner; seven Great Grandchildren; two Great-Great Grandchildren; Special Friend, Elizabeth Bingham and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to his church family at Binghamtown Baptist Church and to the staff of Windsor Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m., all at the Binghamtown Baptist Church in Middlesboro, KY with Dr. William Boyd Bingham presiding. Pallbearers will be Jeff Cloninger, Steve Cloninger, Mike Barger, Matt Buckner, Bryan Combiths and Chad Phillips. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Amazing Grace Sunday School Class at Binghamtown Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Campbell Memorial Gardens in Jacksboro, TN.

Guestbook and online condolences can be signed at www.creechfh.com

Creech Funeral Home entrusted with all arrangements.