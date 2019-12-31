RED LION, Penn. — Mary E. LaMotte Slusher was born on December 15, 1923 in Red Lion, PA. Her mother died soon after birth. Mary was raised by her father Fred K. LaMotte and his wonderful wife, Lida. Mary grew up in Pennsylvania giving "her pennies" to Red Bird Mission in Beverly, KY.

As a young woman, she came to Red Bird as a volunteer and met Ernest Calvin Slusher who she later married. At the time of Earnest`s death in 2015 they had been married for 60 years. They had 3 children, Major Ernest Timothy "Tim" Slusher (wife Pilar, now in Pensacola, FL), Dr. Tina Marye Slusher (now in Roseville, MN) and Dr. Ida L. Slusher (now in Nicholasville, KY).

Mary and Ernest raised their family in Bell County where they lived, except for schooling, until moving to Wesley Village Retirement Community in 2013. Mary was a member of First Baptist Church in Pineville, KY for over 60 years and was under the watch care of Anchor Baptist Church at the time of her passing. She undergirded her husband throughout their marriage, providing much of the administrative support for the numerous organizations for which he was a leader, while raising her family. She enriched the lives of her family through their many trips throughout the USA, expanding her children`s horizons and preparing each of them for the work to which God called them.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Knapp and Louise Tyson LaMotte; husband, Ernest C. Slusher; sisters, Ester Field and Linda Ruth LaMotte; and brother, James LaMotte. She is survived by her three children and grandsons, Adrian Michael Slusher and Andrew McLaurin Slusher; her sister, Dorcas LaMotte Townsley (husband, Jesse); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held 10:30 am Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Anchor Baptist Church. Burial followed in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation was from 9:30 am until the service time on Thursday at the church.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Anchor Baptist Church, 3601 Winthrop Dr., Lexington, KY 40514, First Baptist Church, 405 W. Kentucky, Pineville, KY 40977, Red Bird Mission, 70 Queendale Center, Beverly, KY 40913 or Wesley Village, 1125 Lexington Road, Wilmore, KY 40390.