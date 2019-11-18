KNOXVILLE - Mary Lorraine Elizabeth Bisceglia McWilliams, 88, of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, Nov. 16, 2019, with her sons by her side. Her joyful spirit and constant smile will be missed by all who knew her. Lorraine was born on Good Friday, April 3, 1931, in Middlesboro, Ky where she grew up and went to Middlesboro High School graduating as class Valedictorian. She was active at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Knoxville for nearly 40 years, serving on the parish council and as a former leader of the RCIA program. She was the founder of the Saints Martha and Mary Guild, taught bible education and lead the funeral meals committee among many other contributions. She was a lifelong crocheter and enjoyed crocheting baby blankets and other items for her grandchildren, friends and the needy. Active in the community, Lorraine was a past PTA president at Fountain City Elementary School and founded school clinics in North Knoxville. She was a longtime contributor of Word Search puzzles to Dell Puzzle Magazines. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Jack McWilliams; daughter, Brenda McWilliams Mason; parents, Anthony Lewis and Mary Rose Comparoni Bisceglia; brothers, Raymond, Lawrence, and Richard Bisceglia. Survivors include her three sons, David R. McWilliams and wife Susanne of Winston-Salem, N.C.; Daniel J. McWilliams of Knoxville; and Timothy A. McWilliams and wife Desiree of Knoxville; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Cheryl Welsh, of Mansfield, Ohio. The family would like to give a special thanks to the entire staff of Elmcroft Senior Living in Halls where Lorraine made her home the last two years. Rosary service 6:30 pm Wednesday, Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, Funeral Mass will be 11am Thursday at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Father Bill McNeeley officiating and interment service to follow at 2 pm in St. Boniface Catholic Church Cemetery in Jellico, Ky., Father Mani George officiating. Family will receive friends 7 to 9 pm Wednesday following Rosary at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City. www.mynattfh.com